Cardano and Big Eyes are raising the stakes in the Crypto Market

By EWN • 27 February 2023 • 12:00

The crypto market might not have been a very fun place to be in the past few years, but it has been working on turning things around. The past couple of months have been difficult on the crypto market, and terrible events like the FTX crash certainly did not make matters any better. The drop in value was the last straw that broke the camel’s back for so many people. With the downward movement of the crypto assets, investors and traders were understandably upset and decided it was time to call it quits with being crypto investors.

However terrible it might have been, there is always light at the end of the tunnel. The crypto market is now coming out of its dark phase, and everything is looking sunny. A couple of crypto assets are looking worthy of investment. These coins might very well usher in the bull market that everyone has been holding out hope for. With better days looming just ahead, it is best to invest in the promising coins now so as to take part in the coming blessing. Some of the best coins investors should include in their portfolios are Cardano (ADA) and Big EyesCoin (BIG).

Cardano (ADA) on an exciting path

Cardano (ADA) might be similar to Ethereum (ETH), but it is filled with interesting features that also set it apart from the crowd. The crypto asset is filled with such helpful features that many believe it will soon overtake Ethereum (ETH) on the crypto charts. The crypto platform makes use of a proof of stake consensus mechanism. The proof of stake consensus is believed to be a much more efficient method than the proof of work system that is used by the top crypto assets in the market. Cardano might have arrived late in the game, but it is dedicated to providing the ultimate service for crypto users. This is obvious with the platform’s dedication to providing a more secure and sustainable platform.

With Cardano (ADA), developers can easily create decentralised applications (dApps) and smart contracts. Developers laud the Cardano (ADA) platform as the better option for developing dApps and smart contracts because it has managed to fix the inadequacies of the Ethereum (ETH) network, like governance and scalability. Some of the uses of these dApps and smart contracts are supply chain management, voting systems, and financial services. Developers can create dApps and smart contracts that are safe and transparent thanks to the Cardano (ADA) network.

Big Eyes (BIG), more than just a meme coin

Big Eyes (BIG) might be a meme coin, but it is also a DeFi token. With grand plans and lofty ambitions, Big Eyes (BIG) hit the ground running with its unique features. The coin might be a fairly new one, but it already has a large community of dedicated followers who are interested in its success. Due to the instance of its community, Big Eyes (BIG) now intends to push up its launch date. The coin hit an astonishing $30 million mark during its presale stage, creating impressions and breaking records. The highly impressive figures also show that the crypto asset has so much promise and potential. Because of their positive impressions of the coin, many investors want to be a part of the Big Eyes (BIG) community. Apart from all these, Big Eyes (BIG) is also interested in taking care of the environment. The meme coin is aimed at water bodies and aims to raise funds for charities and organizations dedicated to cleaning up polluted oceans.

Loot boxes have now been introduced to the mix, giving customers the option to purchase one of the three types and potentially win over 5000% in rewards.

More on Big Eyes Coin

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido