Fresh developments in Lady Gaga’s dognapping case

By Sarah Newton-John • 27 February 2023 • 10:02

Lady Gaga in 2019/Shutterstock Images

27 February, 2023, Los Angeles: A woman charged in connection with the 2021 dognapping of two prized French bulldogs owned by Lady Gaga filed a suit against the musician on Friday, alleging she was denied the $500,000 reward.

Jennifer McBride was one of five people charged with the theft of the dogs—Lady Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer was shot and wounded at the time of the theft. McBride pleaded no contest in December to receiving stolen property. Now she is accusing Lady Gaga for breach of contract, fraud by false promise and fraud by misrepresentation for not paying the reward.

McBride is also seeking $1.5 million in damages in the eight-page complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court. McBride alleges Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, announced the half-million-dollar reward through the news media and on her social media accounts. She claims she was entitled to the “no questions asked” reward for having delivered the dogs to the Los Angeles Police Olympic Community station two days after they were taken.

Lady Gaga never intended to pay the ransom, the suit alleges, instead having police ask McBride questions about the dogs. McBride, who police said reported that she found the dogs and responded to a reward email to return them, was charged with one count each of being an accessory after the fact and receiving stolen property. She pleaded no contest in December to receiving stolen property.

Representatives for Lady Gaga did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

