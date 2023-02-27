High-Value Meme Coins that can boost your portfolio amid the ongoing Bear Market – Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Big Eyes Coin

By EWN • 27 February 2023 • 19:30

Towards the tail end of last year, many crypto experts predicted that there would be a brief bull run at the start of 2023. At the time, the possibility of this bull run happening was slim as the crypto market was at an all-time low. However, the recent positive movement within the crypto market has proved these crypto experts right. The crypto market is less volatile than it has been in the past few months, and as such, there is now severe conviction within the global crypto community that now is the best time to invest in crypto. The recent pump within the crypto market is worth exploring for all crypto investors, both seasoned pros and newbies.

One crypto category that can bring investors much joy in the current climate is meme coins. Known all around the global crypto community for their immense utility, meme coins are ideal investment options in the ongoing bear market and could fetch massive profits for crypto investors. This piece suggests three up-and-coming meme coins that could make fantastic crypto investments in the current climate. Here’s why you should invest in Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

The Original Memester – Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a notable meme cryptocurrency within the industry and a pioneer of the meme coin space. The token is noteworthy within the global crypto community for various reasons, such as its speed in processing crypto transactions as well as its reputation as the original meme currency and a pioneer of the meme coin space. Dogecoin (DOGE) is reportedly faster and more efficient at processing transactions than many top cryptos within the industry, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). It is a top ten cryptocurrency by market cap, according to data from Coinmarketcap.

Dogecoin (DOGE) possesses several use cases and real-life applications. Still, it is mostly used to tip valuable content on popular social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit by its community. As an industry-leading crypto, its stock is listed on top crypto platforms, such as Binance and Coinbase.

The Fierce Puppy with Gains – Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a popular Ethereum (ETH) based meme cryptocurrency that has a reputation for being the second largest meme coin by market cap after Dogecoin (DOGE). The token plays an integral role in the Shiba Inu ecosystem by providing utility and facilitating several crypto operations, including network governance, payment fees and user interaction.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is an industry-leading meme coin and, as such, possesses stock on several top crypto platforms, such as Binance, Coinbase and Huobi Global.

New Exploding Kitty on The Block – Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an Ethereum (ETH) based meme currency that has become the subject of interest and excitement within the cryptocurrency industry, partly due to its use cases and many impressive features. The token plays a huge role in a crypto project that seeks to bring about the development and advancement of the blockchain industry and possesses several mouth-watering features, such as a massive supply and a lack of transaction taxes. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently on presale and has raised over $30 million so far.

Big Eyes Coin’s new Loot Box feature, which debuted on February 21st, is making dreams come true. Investors can participate in the game to open boxes and win prizes worth up to $100,000 in $HUGE tokens! But act quickly because there are a limited amount of boxes that can be unlocked.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

