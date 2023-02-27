Local governments seek to protect renters from tourism’s property effect

By Sarah Newton-John • 27 February 2023 • 8:42

Local governments aim to protect renters/Shutterstock Images

27 February 2023: As tourism in Spain flows back after the pandemic, there are profitable short-term holiday lets available for property owners. This has the effect of pricing out long-term renters. Regional government and town halls are rolling out limits on tourist accommodation as a reaction to this imbalance.

The spiralling cost of renting a home is a problem in larger Spanish cities. Landlords simply make more money from tourist lets rather than long-term rental deals. Many properties are likely to be found advertised on Airbnb and Booking.com rather than on idealista.

Residents are priced out of central areas in cities and those who can afford the higher prices are living in tourist quarters with no settled community around them.

In Madrid’s Puerta del Sol, 28.3 percent of properties are tourist apartments; this is 18.3 per cent in the centre of Valencia.

There is not a nationwide law currently that can be applied to address this issue so regional governments and town halls are introducing new limitations. This month Valencia announce it would introduce plans to ban housing for occasional tourist use in its historic centre. Also this month the Spanish Supreme Court upheld Palma city council’s policy of banning tourist rentals in the popular Mallorcan capital. Seville, Tarif and Toledo and Madrid also announced recent restrictions and regulations in tourist accommodation.

Nearly a fifth of the Spanish population resides in rental properties, the country is dominated by home ownership. This was not always the case, in the 1950s the rate of renters and owners was equal. During the past 20 years the rental market has been growing for two reasons—job insecurity and low salaries pushed home ownership out of reach for young people, and banks are more cautious in granting mortgages.

