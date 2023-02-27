Nijar awards the distinctive Tourist Quality Award to local establishments

The latest seal of quality awarded to the Town Hall of Níjar was for the Performing Arts Centre of Níjar (CAE), where the ceremony was presided over by the Mayoress, Esperanza Perez Felices. The CAE is a multifunctional Asset of Cultural Interest with architectural spaces that has become a hallmark of Níjar.

To be awarded the seal of quality, the persons and entities that distinguish their professional services with the seal of Tourism Quality in Destination must comply with certain legislative and qualitative parameters, attend training and, after their first follow-up audit, participate in an Improvement Plan.

The Town Hall of Nijar provides training and consultancy to maintain and improve these quality requirements which are later audited by inspectors from the Tourism Delegation of the Andalusian Regional Government who, in turn, send their reports to the National Committee of Distinction.