Image of a Leopard 1 tank. Credit: Wikipedia - By Rainer Lippert - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=40802889

Of Germany’s 300 Leopard tanks, apparently, only 30 per cent are combat-ready to be supplied to Ukraine.

Andre Wustner, the head of the German military union, told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday, February 26, that only less than half of the Leopard tanks of the German Armed Forces are suitable for use in combat.

According to him, of the approximately 300 Leopard tanks that the Bundeswehr has, “only 30 per cent are currently in combat readiness”. As Wustner pointed out, the German Armed Forces will have to order replacements for the 18 Leopard 2 tanks that Berlin has decided to provide to Ukraine.

When asked whether the German Armed Forces are combat-ready today, he also answered in the negative. Wustner stated that the Bundeswehr: “was no longer like it was at the beginning” of the conflict in Ukraine. At the same time, he said that because of the assistance given to Kyiv, “additional gaps have arisen”.

As a result, the head of the union of military personnel doubted whether Germany will be able to fulfil its obligations to NATO from 2025.

Speaking about the Ukrainian conflict, Wustner expressed the opinion that “it would be naive to believe that it will end this year. We are living through a decade of war in Europe. NATO and Germany must strategically prepare for a decade of threats”, he added.

Earlier, General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CNS) of the US Armed Forces, said that the Pentagon believed that in recent months 11 countries have committed to providing tanks to Ukraine. In total, 22 nations have agreed to send infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, as reported by gazeta.ru.

