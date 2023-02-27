Patient dies after jumping from sixth floor window of Malaga Regional Hospital

By Chris King • 27 February 2023 • 21:21

Photo of Malaga's Regional Hospital. Credit: Google maps - John Nichols

A patient at the Regional Hospital of Malaga died as the result of throwing himself from a sixth-floor window.

A patient at the Malaga Regional Hospital died after jumping out the window in his room located on the sixth floor of the building. He had earlier been admitted to the digestive surgery area of the medical facility suffering from the advanced stages of cancer.

The deceased was not killed by the fall as his landing was cushioned by the presence of construction materials due to ongoing work on the exterior of the hospital. He would have fallen around three floors according to reports, after which he was rushed to the intensive care unit with a very serious prognosis.

Sources close to the case explained that the windows of hospital rooms are usually closed since there is a centralised ventilation system. It blows both air conditioning and warm heating, but due to Covid regulations, the windows can be opened.

Emergency rescue teams reportedly had a struggle to reach the man due to the fact of where he had landed. They were forced to go out onto the platform through the windows to be able to rescue him, according to the same sources. The incident occurred last week but it has not been possible yet to ascertain whether the patient’s death occurred shortly after he was admitted to the ICU.

A spokesperson for the Regional Hospital of Malaga explained that “the management of the centre is analysing the facts”, and added, “we deeply regret what happened and we are at the disposal of the family”.

Records of recent years show that a person commits suicide in Malaga province every two days on average. The annual figures are close to 200 people, with 187 suicides in 2021 and 194 in 2020. That makes Malaga the Andalucian province with the highest rate of deaths from this cause, which in 2021 quadrupled the number of deaths from traffic accidents.

Experts consider that “it is a serious social problem, a failure of society that needs urgent measures”. They also consider that these deaths are “avoidable” and that it is necessary to “implement all actions and strategies to prevent suicidal behaviour”, as reported by malagahoy.es.

