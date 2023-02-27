By Imran Khan • 27 February 2023 • 10:25

UPDATE: Police charges ex-husband and relatives of influencer Abby Choi as more parts of her body found. Image by @xxabbyc Instagram

UPDATE February 27 (10.25 am) – The ex-husband and relatives of influencer Abby Choi have been charged as police says more parts of her body discovered

Alex Kwong Kong-chi, the ex-husband of Abby Choi, along with his father and his brother have been charged by police in Hong Kong for her murder.

According to the Guardian, the police have also revealed that more parts of Choi´s body were found in the house and at a cemetery.

Reports by the police stated that a skull, hair, and several ribs were found in a large pot inside the house.

The contents were then taken for forensic testing to determine if they belonged to Choi.

A small hole was also found on the back the skull and the authorities believe that this is “evidence of a fatal attack on the victim”.

Authotiries have said that they are still looking other parts of Choi´s body as her torso and her hands are still missing.

“We’re still working on many clues”, said, Alan Chung, superintendent from Hong Kong police.

He added, “We want to find out as much as we can, not just to convict the murderers, but to give an answer to the deceased’s family, and return justice to the deceased”

Police have also said that Choi´s two children were being taken care of by her mother.

Kong-chi´s mother has also been charged for “preventing the course of justice”.

ORIGINAL February 26 (10.57 am ) – Police in Hong Kong have arrested three people for the murder and dismemberment of Asian influencer Abby Choi after parts of her body were found inside a house

Three people have been arrested by the police in Hong Kong over the murder of 28-year-old Asian model and influencer Abby Choi.

The arrests were made after partial remains of Choi were found in a village, a week after she appeared on the cover of L’Officiel Monaco fashion magazine.

According to the Guardian, the authorities have said that her murder was due to a financial dispute with the family of her ex-husband and said that the victims’ limbs had been found inside a refrigerator.

The influencer went missing on Wednesday, February 22, and was last spotted by the brother of her ex-husband, who worked as her driver.

As per the local police, the family had “earlier lied to mislead investigators”.

A statement by Superintendent Alan Chung said that the police are not attempting to locate the head, which is still missing.

Chung said that her ex-husband’s father, mother, and elder brother have been arrested and will be charged, while her ex-husband is still missing.

“We believe the victim and her ex-husband’s family had many financial disputes involving huge sums,” said Chung, adding, “Someone was dissatisfied with how the victim handled her assets.”

Police also said that the house in the village where the body was found had been recently rented and had not even been furnished.

They believe that it had been rented to dispose of her body.

