27 February 2023

UPDATE: Rescuers believe Kyle Sambrook died after falling 100ft to his death as he was carrying his dog Bane. Image: @k_sambrook Instagram

UPDATE February 27 (11.53 am) – West Yorkshire hiker Kyle Sambrook died after falling as he was carrying his beagle in one hand, say rescuers

After conducting investigations, rescuers who found the body of Kyle Sambrook in Scotland suggest that he died after falling from 100 feet (30 metres) as he was carrying his dog Bane in one hand

“He had fallen about 30 metres into this gully on the west side of the hill and we think the most likely scenario is that he was holding his dog with one hand”, said Brian Bathurst, deputy team leader of Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team, as cited by Mail Online.

Bathurst who was along with three others when the body of Sambrook was found also stated that “It was appalling weather, with strong winds at the time of his fall, and he may have been trying to get off the hill and lost his way a bit”.

“He also had a heavy rucksack and where he has fallen is very steep ground. It looks like carrying the dog, together with all the other factors, may have been a major cause of the accident.”, Bathurst added.

Rescuers also said that it took them over six hours to carry his body back from the mountains on a stretcher.

According to the rescue team his body was discovered at an altitude of about 2,625 feet on the Stob Coire nam Beith.

ORIGINAL February 26 (1.36 pm) – A body of a man and a dog found in Scotland by rescue teams have been identified as Kyle Sambrook and his dog Bane

Officials of the UK police have said that a body of a man and a dog found while searching for missing Kyle Sambrook, have been identified.

Sambrook was reported missing last week after he was seen along with his beagle named Bane.

According to the Independent, he was hiking in the Lost Valley area of Glencoe, before he was reported missing.

Sambrook, who was from West Yorkshire, had left his home on Saturday, February 18 to go hiking and camping in Glencoe.

His family eventually reported him missing on Tuesday, February 21.

Scottish police said that mountain rescue teams along with the coast guard confirmed that they found the bodies while they were searching for him.

After confirming their identity, the police in Scotland issued a statement and said, “Around 2.15 pm on Saturday, 25 February 2023, the bodies of a man and a dog were recovered by Mountain Rescue Teams and HM Coastguard in the Glencoe Area”.

“They have now been identified as Kyle Sambrook and his dog Bane, who were reported missing earlier this week”

“The family wishes to thank all involved in the search and have requested their privacy be respected”

The statement also said that “There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal”.

