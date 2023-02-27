Putin will “take into account” nuclear weaponry in the West

By Sarah Newton-John • 27 February 2023 • 7:57

February 27, 2023, Moscow: In an interview broadcast yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would “take into account” the nuclear weapons capabilities of NATO countries such as Britain and France, not just the US.

Putin has suspended Russia’s participation in the 2010 New START weapons treaty last week and said he took the action to “preserve our country, ensure security and strategic stability” and added:

“In today’s conditions, when all the leading NATO countries have declared their main goal to inflict a strategic defeat on us, to make our people suffer … how can we not take into account their nuclear capabilities? Moreover, they supply weapons to Ukraine worth tens of billions of dollars.”

Putin believes the West has a goal to destroy Russia and that the Ukraine war is being fought for Russia’s very survival. He is on the record as saying the Ukraine invasion was to reduce what he perceived as threats to Russia’s security and has since cited this as justification for potentially using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Fiona Hill, who served in the past three US White House administrations said that Putin’s frequent references to nuclear weapons fit a pattern “of menacing the world on every nuclear frontier because he knows that that’s the ultimate psychological weapon. Nuclear weapons are pretty effective politically.”

U.S. President Joe Biden countered some of Putin’s claims in a speech in Poland’s capital, Warsaw, on Tuesday.

“The United States and the nations of Europe do not seek to control or destroy Russia. The West was not plotting to attack Russia, as Putin said today,” Biden said. “And millions of Russian citizens who only want to live in peace with their neighbors are not the enemy.”

