Runway for rescue: Popular charity fashion show to return this March raising vital funds for AA Dog Rescue

By Betty Henderson • 27 February 2023 • 13:25

A model takes to the runway with a fashionable pooch at last year’s AA Dog Rescue Fashion Show. Photo credit: AA Dog Rescue (via Facebook)

FASHIONISTAS in Arboleas are in for a treat with a fashion show and auction set to take place on Friday, March 31, and it’s all for a worthy local cause! The 2023 Spring/ Summer fashion show will build on the success of last year’s event, in aid of AA Dog Rescue.

The swanky afternoon of fashion will bring together fashion enthusiasts, animal lovers, and generous donors to raise funds and awareness for the plight of dogs in need at Kubatin at Hostal Méson in Arboleas, from 2pm.

The fashion show will feature the latest trends for the upcoming fashion season with pieces from local designers, showcasing a wide range of styles from glamorous evening wear to casual streetwear. The event is inclusive to all with a variety of sizes for men and women.

Later, guests will get the chance to bid in the charity auction, which features an array of luxurious items donated by generous sponsors. Guests will enjoy entertainment from DJ Geoff Feelgood throughout the afternoon.

Tickets for the fabulous afternoon are available from AA Dog Rescue in Albox, CAT Services in La Alfoquia and Farmacia Cecilia Molina in Arboleas.