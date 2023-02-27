By Matthew Roscoe • 27 February 2023 • 16:05

Russia 'trying to change missile attack tactics on Ukraine', military intelligence says. Image: Andrey 69/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to Ukrainian military intelligence, Russia is ‘trying to change the tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine’.

Speaking on Monday, February 27, Andriy Chernyak, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said that military intelligence indicated that Russia is ‘trying to change the tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine’.

“First, they really learn from their mistakes. Secondly, they run out of not only high-precision missiles, but missile weapons in general,” Andriy Chernyak said.

The military intelligence representative of Ukraine noted that the “Russian Federation still has thousands of missiles, but they use them much more than they produce.”

“They can now produce no more than 30-40 rockets per month,” he told RBC Ukraine.

“The old missiles that they have in service either do not reach due to a malfunction or have a limited radius of attack.”

The news comes after officials in Ukraine reported a Russian missile attack in the city of Kharkiv last week.

According to Kharkiv’s mayor Ihor Terekhov, two people were injured after “four strikes hit the Kyiv district of Kharkiv” on Wednesday, February 22.

He also stated at the time that “the enemy is targeting industrial facilities”.

Kharkiv is the second largest city in Ukraine, located 30 km (19 miles) from the Russian border, and has frequently seen fierce battles.

