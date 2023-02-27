Saudi Arabia agrees to allocate $410 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

By Chris King • 27 February 2023 • 2:11

Image of Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud with U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo. Credit: Wikipedia - By Ron Przysucha - U.S. Department of State from United States - https://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos/49564088461/, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=87323880

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud announced that $410 million will be allocated for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud announced at a press conference in Kyiv on Sunday, February 26, that Riyadh had decided to allocate $410 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine. His speech followed a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with the broadcast hosted by the Al Ekhbariya TV channel.

“The Kingdom is making every effort to alleviate the suffering of Ukrainians”, said the Saudi minister. “We are focused on alleviating the consequences of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, which is why the king and the crown prince have decided to send $410 million worth of humanitarian aid to the country”, he continued.

As the head of the Foreign Ministry added, Saudi Arabia continues to seek opportunities for a peaceful settlement of the crisis in Ukraine. He added: “The Kingdom is interested in supporting any initiatives that will help reduce tensions, as well as achieving peace. We will continue to work with all parties to the conflict to find ways to resolve this crisis”.

In addition, according to the Al Sharq TV channel, Riyadh and Kyiv signed a memorandum of understanding providing for the supply of petroleum products to Ukraine.

Andriy Yermak, head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said on his official Telegram channel that $100 million of these funds will be allocated for humanitarian aid and $300 million for the purchase of petroleum products.

Sunday’s visit to Ukraine by the head of the Foreign Ministry of Saudi Arabia was the first since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries. While in Kyiv, he met with Zelenskyy, the head of his office, Andriy Yermak, and Foreign Minister, Dmitry Kuleba, as reported by tass.ru.

___________________________________________________________

