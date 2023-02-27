Saver Tin for safe spin’ Big Eyes Coin’s New strategy hits the market as Floki and Shiba Inu made fresh headlines

By EWN • 27 February 2023 • 19:45

British actor and comedy writer Frank Muir once said,“ Strategy is buying a bottle of fine wine when you take a lady out for dinner. Tactics is getting her to drink it”. Understanding these wise words, meme coin pioneers in the crypto world have unleashed their new strategies to outrun each other. Floki Inu released a new road map for 2023 to make its growth journey successful. Shiba Inu made a new partnership with crypto industry giants to reach out to more potential investors. The newcomer Big Eyes Coin revealed its next strategy to entice the crypto world by introducing affordable Loot Boxes with mind-boggling return benefits. Are these strategies and tactics helping them to win the race? Let’s figure it out.

500% Rise – Floki’s Price is Flying

Floki Inu is the 5th largest meme-coin cryptocurrency by market capitalisation. But, did you know that it was abandoned shortly after it was launched in 2021? Fortunately, the investor community came to rescue Floki and made it stand where it is today. They proudly call themselves Floki Vikings’. In 2023, they released a road map consisting of 4 different phases with 18 outstanding plans to lure investors. Launching a brand new Floki shop, expanding the Floki market in China, releasing a Floki debit card, and revealing a mystery project is among the prominent plans mentioned in the Floki Road map. 6 out of the 18 plans are already completed within the first two months of 2023. The impact they created is reflected in Floki Inu’s market performance that saw a 500% raise so far this year. Floki Inu is expected to grow further to a new level as it has 12 more plans in its strategy curriculum.

Shiba Inu palled up with industry giants

Shiba Inu is not only a favourite dog breed. It is also a favourite meme-coin to the fun-loving cryptocurrency enthusiasts out there. Launched in 2020, Shiba Inu has grown to the next level to become the second-largest meme-coin by market capitalisation. The coin has been engaging in a never-ending battle with Dogecoin, the topmost meme coin, to capture its place in the market. It has recently been drafted as one of the digital currencies accepted by Ingenico and Binance. As these two giants are providing their service in 37 countries, Shiba Inu token payment in these countries will also become accessible through Binance Pay. This recent update in Shiba Inu Community is expected to reflect on its price and market capitalisation. It is worth noting that Shiba Inu has grown by 40% since the beginning of 2023.

No Risk, BIG Gain – Cats Come Up With New Offer

Who wouldn’t love offers especially when they could give up to 5,000% return? As if it is not enough Big Eye Coin has come up with one more new offer to make its investors new millionaires. The marketing strategies of Big Eyes Coin have been making new headlines and setting a new trend in the crypto world. As a result, Big Eyes Coin’s presale has been growing to become one of the biggest ever presales in recent years. It has generated more than 30 million dollars since BIG tokens were rolled out for presale in the third quarter of 2022.

Until February 20th Big Eyes Coin was offering a 200% bonus to investors who used the LAUNCHBIGEYES200 code. Just when people thought that the offer was over, they came up with Loot Boxes which could give 100x fold returns and amazing gifts to the users. Recently, they released 3 types of Loot Boxes for 3 different affordable prices. The boxes are named Cute Box, Kitty Vault, and Super Saiyan Box and cost $99, $499, and $999 respectively. The important fact about these loot boxes is the investors can not lose even a penny as every box will have BIG tokens worth more than it cost to open them.

Recently Big Eyes Coin announced another great offer in the name of Saver Tin. It costs only $9.99 but includes BIG tokens worth up to $500. Apart from these marketing strategies Big Eyes Coin has made a few notable charities to bring change in the community. It has also expressed its commitment to saving the ocean by announcing to donate 5% of its total supply. If these groundbreaking strategies and concerns for the community continue even after launching, Big Eyes Coin will definitely grow to play a major role in the crypto market in the future.

To join the fun and get the rewards, visit…

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido