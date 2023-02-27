Sepla union claims 100 per cent support on day one of indefinite pilots’ strike at Iberia Regional Air Nostrum

By Chris King • 27 February 2023 • 19:12

Image of Air Nostrum aircraft. Credit: [email protected]_pilotos

Support on the first day of the indefinite pilots’ strike at Iberia Regional Air Nostrum has been 100 per cent claimed the Spanish Union of Airline Pilots (Sepla).

The Spanish Union of Airline Pilots (Sepla) has claimed that support today, Monday, February 27, on the first day of the indefinite pilots’ strike at Iberia Regional Air Nostrum has been a full 100 per cent. It has also threatened to sue the Ministry of Transport for what it described as the ‘abusive application of the minimum services’.

A statement released by the union in Valencia read: “The Spanish Union of Airline Pilots (Sepla) has estimated the follow-up of the pilots on the first day of the indefinite strike at Iberia Regional Air Nostrum at one hundred per cent”.

“Likewise, the union regrets the resolution of the minimum services decreed by the Ministry of Transport and announces a lawsuit against the said body for this abusive application that disproportionately limits the right to strike of workers”.

“From Sepla, the massive monitoring of the indefinite strike by the Iberia Regional Air Nostrum pilots on this first day is highly valued. This unanimous participation of the collective shows the workers are fed up with the company’s intransigent attitude to find a solution to the legitimate labour demands presented by the technical crew members”.

“Likewise, the pilots’ association has harshly criticised the application of the minimum services decreed by the Secretary of State of the Ministry of Transport. For Sepla, this resolution, based on unrealistic employment factors, disproportionately and abusively limits the right of workers to strike”.

“The group of pilots will continue on Mondays and Fridays with this indefinite strike in defence of fair working conditions and professional classification, as well as those measures aimed at alleviating the loss of purchasing power, as stated in the majority mandate granted by the pilots to Sepla in the assembly held on January 30 and 31”.

