Solana, Binance Coin, and Big Eyes Coin: Three Crypto Investments that could make you millions

By EWN • 27 February 2023 • 20:00

After the turbulence of 2022, the kings of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are on the rise again, this is a very positive indicator of things to come. As these two titans grow, so will the crypto market.

This rise also creates a platform for several new gems that have great potential to give huge returns to investors. One outstanding example is the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) – this gem established a successful presale at an early stage and has the potential to skyrocket after its launch.

This article will discuss some reliable altcoins like Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Solana (SOL), and Binance Coin (BNB), exploring why you should be excited about what they have to offer!

Source: Unsplash

Solana (SOL)’s Low Fixed Expenses

Solana’s current standstill is debatably undeserved, given that it is largely viewed as a viable alternative to Ethereum (ETH). Solana has the fastest blockchain on the crypto market, capable of supporting over 50,000 transactions per second, and outperforms Ethereum and Bitcoin in this aspect (BTC).

Furthermore, because Solana (SO) has low fixed expenses, developers and a variety of financial institutions can use it without losing money. Furthermore, Solana has a proof-of-stake (POS) system, making it more environmentally friendly than Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Litecoin.

The current auction price for Solana is $24.13. Congestion at the mid-$20 zone has been present for about two weeks. The 8-day exponential moving average (EMA) primarily supports the price motion.

Since being violated during the early phases of the remarkable surge, the 21 Day simple moving average (SMA) has yet to be retested. As a result, traders are likely to set buy limits at the indication and wait for a retest-and-rally signal.

Source: Unsplash

Binance Coin (BNB) Is expected to climb this year

Binance Coin (BNB) is the Binance exchange’s sole cryptocurrency. Binance Coin (BNB), the exchange’s native currency, was created utilizing the ERC-20 token standard for the first time. Binance Coin (BNB) is now using its blockchain network, the Binance Chain.

Binance issued 200 million Binance Coin (BNB) tokens. This cryptocurrency, however, is deflationary since Binance frequently burns Binance Coin (BNB) tokens from the circulating supply. Its primary function is to enable exchange operations while also letting users pay platform transaction fees with the Binance Coin (BNB).

As the token’s value gradually rises, investors and experts have become positive about it. Binance Coin (BNB) is expected to climb dramatically this year, according to analysts, because it has a strong market position that allows it to leverage its size and popularity.

Binance Coin (BNB) development is also picking up. Crypto analysts forecasted that the lowest BNB price in 2025 would be $1,122.96 and the maximum price would be $1,270.31.

Source: Big Eyes (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) raises $30 Million In Its Presale

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) plans to bring animal equality to the meme coin world by releasing the top 10 cat-based NFTs. And, according to the Big Eyes website, this may feature a charming collection of digital cats.

What’s more, 5% of Big Eyes Coin’s entire supply will be donated to ocean-saving charity groups. As a result, each investment will help to halt global warming, increase sea life’s health, and make the world a cleaner place.

Big Eyes Coin is well on its approach to winning the coveted title of most successful presale in 2023, having raised almost $30 million.

And, due to its unique and original characteristics, there is no reason why this cannot achieve enormous popularity once it is officially introduced on the crypto market. Meanwhile, the stagnation of renowned coins indicates that the crypto universe requires something altogether different, and Big Eyes Coin may fit the bill.

For More Information On Big Eyes (BIG) :

Join Pre-sale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/#signup

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido