Three more huge British A-list stars shun invites to perform at King Charles’ Coronation Concert

By Chris King • 27 February 2023 • 3:56

Image of Windsor Palace. Credit: Google maps - Windsor Castle

The list of A-list stars unable to perform at King Charles’ Coronation Concert now also includes The Spice Girls, Sir Elton John, and Harry Styles.

According to royal sources, the list of A-list stars unavailable to perform at King Charles’ Coronation Concert in May is growing even longer. Sir Elton John and The Spice Girls have become the latest big names to shun the opportunity to appear at the Windsor Castle event.

As reported by The Sun on Saturday, February 25, the organisers of the event on May 6 are hastily trying to secure other big names. “Organisers are working against the clock to pull together an exciting line-up but have hit a series of challenges”, a source told The Sun.

They continued: “Elton John was top of Charles’ list but due to his European tour, which sees him performing in Germany the Friday before and then again soon after the Windsor concert, he isn’t able to make the dash to the UK work”.

“Meanwhile, man-of-the-moment Harry Styles is also tied up with touring and unable to get key band members together as they’ll be on much-needed downtime”, the source explained.

As revealed previously, Adele, Ed Sheeran, and Robbie Williams are three more huge British acts to say no for various reasons. In fact, Adele is yet to offer a reason. Olly Murrs is one name that has been mentioned as a replacement. The source told the news outlet: “Olly has such stage presence and a huge fanbase, he’d be a great addition”,

With Take That expected to headline the show, the organisers – and fans – are surely regretting the fact that Robbie will not be attending and offering the possibility of a stunning reunion for the day. Already confirmed to appear are American singing legend Lionel Richie, iconic British composer, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, and the Australian recording artist sisters Kylie and Dannii Minogue.

