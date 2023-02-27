Traffic blocked as the Fuengirola to Marbella bus catches fire on Saturday

By Sarah Newton-John • 27 February 2023 • 14:13

The bus was gutted/SUR

27 February 2023, Malaga: The driver of an articulated bus and the ten passengers on the interurban line were not injured on Saturday morning when the bus suddenly caught fire.

The passengers alerted the driver as smoke billowed out of the engine at the back of the vehicle as the bus stopped just before the welcome arch to Marbella on the old N-340. The fire escalated after passengers and driver had left the bus, so nobody was harmed.

Marbella firefighters and local police attended the scene after calls were received from witnesses and passengers. The fire was extinguished after it was spreading through the rear passenger compartment of the bus.

Traffic was blocked for some time and the firefighters said the engine was the source of the blaze. The bus was gutted. No other buses or other vehicles were affected by the fire.

Buses from Fuengirola to Marbella cover the 14 miles (23 km) long route taking on average 30 minutes.

