Tragic discovery: Brit found dead with a head injury on roadside in Chile

By Sarah Newton-John • 27 February 2023 • 13:48

Chile has 4% British population/Shutterstock Images

27 February 2023, Chile: The body of a 67-year-old man has been found on the side of the T-354 road in the coastal town of Niebla, near Valdivia, in Chile. Police said he had a Chilean ID card and was a regular in the country. They confirmed he was a widower with English nationality.

A woman who lives in the area contacted police on Sunday. The 74-year-old told authorities the man had gone for a walk about midday.

Niebla has a population of about 3,000 people and is in the Los Rios region, at the mouth of the Valdivia River.

Chile currently has the largest British community in Latin America. Over 700,000 Chileans may have British origin, amounting to about 4 percent of the population. In the world, Australia has the most number of British residents, followed by Spain, the USA and Canada.

In Chile, Spanish is the official language however English is often spoken in cities, like Santiago, the capital.

The man’s identity and cause of death are yet to be released.

