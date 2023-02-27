US Department of Energy study indicates that Covid probably originated in a Chinese laboratory

By Chris King • 27 February 2023 • 2:38

Image of a scientist in a laboratory. Credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com

The Covid virus probably originated in a Chinese laboratory according to a study conducted by the US Department of Energy.

According to the conclusions of a study by the U.S. Department of Energy, the SARS-CoV-2 (Covid) virus that caused the pandemic that started in 2020 was most likely spread due to an accident in a Chinese laboratory. The report was accessed by The Wall Street Journal, which wrote about it on Sunday, February 26.

The secret services report delivered to the White House and several congressmen was based on new intelligence data. It acknowledged however that other departments and previous Department of Energy reports do not align with this conclusion and it, therefore, deserved ‘low confidence’.

Some U.S. agencies attributed the spread of the virus to a natural contagion while other agencies have not yet made up their minds.

In 2021, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) concluded with ‘moderate confidence’ that the pandemic was the result of a leak in a laboratory leak and still maintains that position. The virus was first detected in Wuhan, China in November 2019. Since then, nearly 700 million cases and nearly seven million deaths have been confirmed, as reported by elperiodico.com.

