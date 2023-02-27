US nuclear-powered sub docks in South Korea amid recent North Korean threats

By Sarah Newton-John • 27 February 2023 • 12:44

USA submarine/Shutterstock Images

27 February 2023, Seoul: The US Navy announced on social media last week that the USS Springfield would arrive on Saturday at the South Korean port of Busan for a scheduled visit but did not elaborate on the duration of its stay.

The deployment of this submarine follows North Korean test-firing of cruise missiles on February 23 and the regime’s protest of the US-South Korea tabletop exercise in Washington last week. North Korea also launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Feb 18 that was within range to hit the USA (8,700 miles). It landed outside Japan’s economic zone.

Shin Jong-woo, a senior researcher at the Korea Defense and Security Forum, said that the submarine’s arrival in Busan demonstrates the US commitment to defending South Korea.

“A nuclear-powered submarine is a weapon system that can covertly approach and subdue any North Korean submarine, so I think it can be another level of warning to North Korea,” Shin told The Korea Times.

North Korea maintains that U.S.-South Korea joint drills are “rehearsals for an invasion” for regime change and vowed to retaliate against any military action under its principle of “nuke for nuke and an all-out confrontation for an all-out confrontation.”

The allies, USA and South Korea, issued a joint press release on February 22 affirming their commitment to work together to deter North Korea’s aggression.

“The United States will continue to field flexible nuclear forces suited to deterring regional nuclear conflict, including the capability to forward deploy strategic bombers, dual-capable fighter aircraft, and nuclear weapons to the region,” the statement reads.

“If it is the U.S. option to show its muscle and counter everything with muscle, the same is true of the DPRK’s option,” the North’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, state media Korean Central News Agency reported on Feb. 16.

