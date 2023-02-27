WATCH: Several municipalities located near sea level in Alicante province experience snow falling

By Chris King • 27 February 2023 • 20:43

Image of a girl wrapped up warm in cold weather. Credit: Iryna Inshyna/Shutterstock.com

The province of Alicante experienced the unusual phenomenon of snow falling in towns located near sea level.

Storm Juliette brought Wintery conditions to the province of Alicante today, Monday, February 27, just when many thought that spring was on the way. Residents of the municipality of Finestrat which is just 250 metres above sea level – had the unusual sight of snow covering the ground.

As posted on the Twitter profile of the Laboratory of Climatology of the University of Alicante, a research and outreach unit directed by Professor Jorge Olcina, many parts of Alicante experience some snow or at least flakes today.

También se han visto algunos copos anecdóticos en cotas bajas. Aquí os dejamos estas imágenes grabadas sobre los 18:00 h en los alrededores de Finestrat, a unos 250 m. En el vídeo se aprecia el avance de la cortina de nieve. 📹 Itxaso Gumb. pic.twitter.com/GTb5idYR6x — Climatología UA (@climatologia_ua) February 27, 2023

This abnormal meteorological event was also experienced in the town of Castalla, which sits at 660m above sea level. Other parts of the province saw snowflakes falling but they were not settling to any great extent. The towns of La Cañada (just 550 meters above sea level), and Alto Vinalopo also suffered a light snowfall.

En estos momentos se están produciendo algunas nevadas anecdóticas en el interior. Aquí os dejamos estas imágenes grabadas a las 16:45 h en #Castalla (a unos 660 m). 📹 Javier Gomis. pic.twitter.com/sBtY894hdJ — Climatología UA (@climatologia_ua) February 27, 2023

También han caído algunos copos esta tarde en Cañada (Alto Vinalopó), a unos 550 m. ——————- També han caigut alguns flocs aquesta vesprada a la Canyada (Alt Vinalopó), a uns 550 m. 📹 Aarón Sánchez Martínez. pic.twitter.com/9atBoHNbs8 — Climatología UA (@climatologia_ua) February 27, 2023

According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, temperatures during the last week of February will reach record lows for the last two years in many parts of Alicante. These will be accompanied by winds in the coastal areas and widespread frost, especially at night.

The weather experts predicted that from Wednesday, March 1, the rainfall could turn to snow at levels above 800 metres. However, maximum temperatures will rise slightly after the first few days of this week, but the thermometers will continue to show negative figures at least until Friday 3 in the interior of the province.

Coastal municipalities have slightly better forecasts, but even so, residents will have to wrap up. Highs of 13°C and lows that will drop to 3°C can be expected warned AEMET.

