What Is the next Cryptocurrency to Boom? Experts say Its Collateral Network (COLT)

By EWN • 27 February 2023 • 13:30

Collateral Network (COLT) is a blockchain-based platform revolutionizing crowdlending. It eliminates the need for third-party intermediaries and makes it easier for businesses and individuals to issue and get loans backed by physical objects. Analysts predict that COLT will see a 35x increase in value during its presale, which begins at $0.01 per token. With its innovative digital asset management approach, COLT is worth keeping an eye on.

Collateral Network (COLT) has set out to provide liquidity to everyone, everywhere

Collateral Network (COLT) is a new and innovative crowdlending platform. Collateral Network (COLT) is the world’s first challenger lender, making it simple for borrowers worldwide to obtain funds from physical assets recorded on the blockchain.

Collateral Network (COLT) allows users to operate as their banks by lending money directly to borrowers. Users can lend tiny sums of money, known as fractional loans, to borrowers in need of finance using the website.

Borrowers and lenders agree on a set interest rate for the loan, and the lender is paid weekly by the borrower until the amount is entirely repaid. Collateral Network (COLT) will enable borrowers to obtain funds from their tangible assets without selling them or going through a series of hoops and checks.

COLT does this by minting NFTs against physical assets, fractionalizing them, and funding the loans. Within 24 hours, users will get cash from their assets. Collateral Network (COLT) places a premium on security. All contractual information is stored in the NFT’s metadata and on the public blockchain, where it cannot be altered or amended.

Collateral Network (COLT) is based on some key features. The marketplace is the platform that connects borrowers and investors. Through the marketplace, borrowers can seek funding for their projects or businesses, while investors can browse and choose from various investment opportunities.

Collateral Network (COLT) offers token holders access to private auctions of distressed assets, both physical and digital. These auctions, accessed through the metaverse, give investors a chance to purchase assets below market value.

Collateral Network (COLT) allows investors to provide fractional loans to borrowers at a fixed interest rate. These loans are secured by non-fungible tokens (NFTs) backed by physical assets. This allows investors to lend money to borrowers without transferring ownership of the assets.

COLT, the utility token for Collateral Network (COLT)

COLT, its native utility coin, powers Collateral Network (COLT). Only half of the supply will be available in the presale that kicks off at $0.01 per token, with experts predicting significant returns of up to 35x during the following six months.

Token holders will get a range of discounts from Collateral Network (COLT). While crowd lenders benefit from lower trading costs in the marketplace, borrowers benefit from lower borrowing fees and interest. Users can also make passive revenue by staking their collateral tokens. Finally, token holders will have the opportunity to vote on key project achievements.

Collateral Network (COLT) is heavily focused on security and has undergone a successful audit. The liquidity pool is locked for 33 years, with the team’s tokens locked for three years, removing the possibility of a rug pull.

Find out more about the Collateral Network presale here:

Website: https://www.collateralnetwork.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/collateralnwk

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Collateralnwk

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido