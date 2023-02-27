Why Chiliz (CHZ) and Gala (GALA) holders are purchasing Collateral Network (COLT)

By EWN • 27 February 2023 • 11:30

Since the start of this year, the global crypto market has been on a downward trend, pushing the prices of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) downwards. Altcoins like Chiliz (CHZ) and Gala (GALA) are also not spared.

The prolonged bear market has plummeted their prices to their all-time lows. Collateral Network (COLT) is a new entry into the NFT and crypto space, with massive potential to revolutionise the crowdlending industry with its forecasted 35x gains.

Will Chiliz (CHZ) Rally After The Fifa World Cup?

Being a sport-theme token, sporting enthusiasts expected Chiliz (CHZ) to perform incredibly well during the recently concluded FIFA World Cup tournament, but that was not the situation.

In fact, Chiliz (CHZ) is currently below its 100-day moving average price. The poor performance of Chiliz (CHZ) has driven most holders to align with Collateral Network (COLT).

Chiliz (CHZ) is a project that connects sports lovers with their favorite teams. Chiliz (CHZ) holders can collect rewards like tickets and merchandise of their football clubs. According to CoinMarketCap, Chiliz (CHZ) trades for $0.149 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $194,194,293 USD.

Gala (GALA) trades at a one-year low

Gala (GALA) is one of the many tokens that is trading at a one-year low despite all the efforts that the team has put in place to improve its performance. In fact, to say the worst, Gala (GALA) has been on a steady free fall since the start of this year. Investors’ negative sentiment is also not helping the situation at all.

Founded in 2018 by Eric Schiermeyer and other co-founders, the one goal for Gala (GALA) is to give power back to gamers. Gala (GALA) is currently targeting different categories of gamers, including those who desire to change the gaming community.

Gala (GALA) holders have expressed their desire to jump ship to a more viable project like Collateral Network (COLT) due to a number of reasons. First, the latter guarantees fast turnaround; meaning, if holders use their assets to borrow funds, they will get feedback from the platform in less than 24 hours.

As of press time, Gala (GALA) trades for $0.05618 with a 24-hour trading volume of $366,338,762 USD.

Collateral Network (COLT) Penetrates Investors’ Heart

Collateral Network (COLT) is the new talk of the town. The developmental team has put measures in place to attract both retail and institutional investors. The Collateral Network (COLT) team does this by connecting borrowers to where they can easily unlock cash to chase their dreams and aspirations using their physical assets. Collateral Network (COLT) is the first crowdlending platform built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain for asset borrowing at a competitive interest rate.

With COLT as its native token, the token fuels the Collateral Network (COLT) ecosystem and gives holders the right to participate in governance voting to decide key issues affecting the project. Out of the 1,400,000,000 COLT tokens in circulation, the Collateral Network (COLT) team made it clear that only 50% of the volume would be available for sale when presale commences.

One of the major reasons that is pushing both Chiliz (CHZ) and Gala (GALA) holders towards the Collateral Network (COLT) ecosystem is its novel ability to let borrowers unlock cash without leaving a footprint on their credit file. With the performance it has displayed in a short period, experts have predicted that COLT will surge by 35x in coming months.

Collateral Network (COLT) lets borrowers borrow funds against their physical assets at competitive prices. Plus, lenders are guaranteed a fixed income, which is paid weekly.

