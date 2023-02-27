Woman slits baby’s throat before jumping from a building in the Valencian town of Vilamarxant

By Chris King • 27 February 2023 • 21:54

A woman in the Valencian town of Vilamarxant slit the throat of her eleven-month-old baby before jumping from a building.

A 36-year-old woman allegedly slit the throat of her eleven-month-old baby in the Valencian town of Vilamarxant before jumping to her death. As reported by the media in Valencia, the incident occurred at around 10am this morning, Monday, February 27, at a building located next to Sant Blai park.

Guardia Civil patrols and Vilamarxant Local Police officers were deployed to the location after receiving an alert from neighbours about a woman jumping from the third floor of a building. They attended to the woman – identified as Christina SN – and subsequently discovered the body of the child in a storage room on the roof with its throat cut, supposedly by a kitchen knife.

The alleged parricide – who suffered severe trauma – was treated at the scene for her injuries by a SAMU medical team. She was then transferred to the Hospital La Fe in Valencia with a ‘guarded prognosis’, according to medical sources.

Police sources informed the Las Provincias news outlet that the woman had no history of abuse or gender violence. However, other sources revealed to the Levante newspaper that the mother had previously attempted suicide.

The baby’s body was found by the police officers inspecting the building who followed a trail of blood to the storage room. Once his death was confirmed, he was taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Valencia where a post-mortem examination will be performed tomorrow, Tuesday 28.

According to the local press, the child’s father was not at home when the incident occurred. He turned up at the location after being informed of the tragedy. The couple has another son, who was at school.

Xavier Jorge, the mayor of Vilamarxant town council decreed two days of official mourning after the death of the baby. Flags at the town hall will fly at half mast as a sign of mourning. The town council expressed its condolences to the family and friends of the child and called for a minute’s silence at the gates of the town hall in his memory tomorrow at midday.

“On behalf of the Council, we regret the terrible event and we remain cautious about the seriousness of what happened today in our town. We hope that the Guardia Civil advances in the investigation and clarifies the cause of the death of the child”, stated the mayor.

