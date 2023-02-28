Alicante cooks giant paella for 1500 citizens and tourists

On Monday, February 27, the city of Alicante then hosted the country’s best chefs.

National gastronomic talent filled the streets of the city in a party that culminated in the Auditorio de la Diputacion de Alicante (ADDA).

This year’s Soles Gastronomy 2023 awards ceremony appeared under the slogan “Cuisine fills us up” with which Guia Repsol, the Generalitat Valenciana, Alicante City Council and the Provincial Council want to vindicate the importance of gastronomy, its cultural and economic value.

In recent years, the Valencian Community has shown itself to be one of the areas with the greatest gastronomic interest in Spain. This stimulating panorama is very attractive for the opening of new projects, which serve to promote traditional cuisine brought up to date and generate a collective laboratory of ideas.