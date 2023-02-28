An experimental chatbot shows up ghosts in the machine—AI hallucinations

By Sarah Newton-John • 28 February 2023 • 8:32

AI is becoming part of life/Shutterstock Images

28 February 2023, Santa Monica: An artificially intelligent conversational chatbot, called “My AI” will be available for Snapchat+ subscribers this week, according to a news post from Snap, Inc.

“My AI can recommend birthday gift ideas for your BFF, plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, suggest a recipe for dinner, or even write a haiku about cheese for your cheddar-obsessed pal. Make My AI your own by giving it a name and customizing the wallpaper for your Chat,” says the product’s launch page.

But users are warned: “As with all AI-powered chatbots, My AI is prone to hallucination and can be tricked into saying just about anything. Please be aware of its many deficiencies and sorry in advance! Please do not share any secrets with My AI and do not rely on it for advice.”

Hallucinations are instances of an AI model making wrong assumptions about a situation or subject that is not covered in its training data set. They are a known failure of large language models such as ChatGPT and My AI that can make up falsities like inaccurate biographies and academic papers.

My AI was built to have a unique voice and character that has the values of “friendship, learning and fun.” Twenty-three percent of customer service companies currently use AI chatbots in the world and 88 percent of people have chatted to a chatbot in the past year, according to a study by Tidio.

