28 February 2023

Missing aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner arrested in Brighton

Constance Marten, the missing aristocrat, has been arrested in Brighton, East Sussex, along with her partner Mark Gordon.

The missing 35-year-old aristocrat Constance Marten is this morning, Tuesday, February 28, in police custody in Brighton, East Sussex. She was arrested by Sussex Police, along with her partner 48-year-old Mark Gordon, after 54 days on the run. There was no word on their baby though.

A statement released by the Met Police read: “Shortly before 21:30hrs on Monday, 27 February, a member of the public reported a sighting of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon in Stanmer Villas, Brighton”.

“Officers from Sussex Police attended the location and the pair were arrested. They remain in custody. The baby is still missing and an urgent search operation is taking place in the area. Anyone with information that could assist the search is asked to call 999”, it concluded.

#UPDATE | Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were located in Brighton shortly after 9pm on Monday. The baby is still missing and we are working with @sussex_police to carry out an urgent search of the area. ☎️ Please call 999 with any information. https://t.co/x4wnowZm6K — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 28, 2023

An urgent search operation is still underway to find their baby said a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police. The pair are thought to have been using taxis to travel around the UK since disappearing on January 5. Their baby could be in need of medical attention the police added.

On January 5 their car was discovered burning at the side of the M61 in Bolton, Greater Manchester. A police operation was launched to locate the pair when it came to light that they had a young baby with them.

A sharp-eyed member of the public spotted them just before 9:30pm on Monday evening and informed the police. Officers from Sussex Police subsequently picked them up near Stanmer Villas.

They had proved difficult to track, deliberately covering their faces when seen in CCTV images. By constantly changing their location the pair evaded detection until now, with the authorities believing they were sleeping rough in a blue tent that they had previously purchased.

In the early stages of the investigation, they were known to have made their way to Liverpool from Bolton. From there they headed to the Essex town of Harwich, on to east London, and then on January 8, they were sighted in the ferry port of Newhaven in Sussex, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

A reward of £10,000 had been offered for anybody offering information that led to the three being found. “We continue to be extremely concerned about the health and wellbeing of the newborn baby, which has had no medical care and has been on the move, and possibly exposed to sub-zero temperatures, for almost a month now”, said Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford from the Met Police who was in charge of the search.

He continued: “We’re also concerned for the welfare of Constance and Mark, because our enquiries suggest that they were constantly moving and awake for at least a few days – which must be especially draining on someone who had recently given birth with no medical attention”.

“Finding the baby is our top priority and we are now offering a £10,000 reward to anyone who provides information which leads to them being found”.

