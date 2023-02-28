By Chris King • 28 February 2023 • 18:03
Schools and businesses locked down over 'violent' active shooter in Charlottesville, Virginia
A large police presence is reported near the Red Roof Inn in Charlottesville, Virginia, this morning, Tuesday, February 28. Charlottesville Police Department reported on its Twitter account that a violent incident has occurred involving a handgun.
The tweet read: “Notification: Officers in the area of Emmet St. near the Red Roof Inn are currently on the scene of an active violent incident involving a firearm. Please avoid the area. Expect a heavy police presence. Updates will be added to this post”.
Their latest update reported: “Charlottesville Police Department negotiators are currently negotiating with an armed individual who has fired several shots in the area. Please continue to avoid the area”.
Update:
Charlottesville Police Department negotiators are currently negotiating with an armed individual who has fired several shots in the area. Please continue to avoid the area. https://t.co/AgYXfhsCUV
— Charlottesville Police Department (@cvillepolice) February 28, 2023
Update:
Charlottesville Police Department negotiators are currently negotiating with an armed individual who has fired several shots in the area. Please continue to avoid the area. https://t.co/AgYXfhsCUV
— Charlottesville Police Department (@cvillepolice) February 28, 2023
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.