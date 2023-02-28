By Chris King • 28 February 2023 • 18:03

Schools and businesses locked down over 'violent' active shooter in Charlottesville, Virginia

Police units are responding to a ‘violent’ active shooter situation near the Red Roof Inn in Charlottesville, Virginia.

A large police presence is reported near the Red Roof Inn in Charlottesville, Virginia, this morning, Tuesday, February 28. Charlottesville Police Department reported on its Twitter account that a violent incident has occurred involving a handgun.

The tweet read: “Notification: Officers in the area of Emmet St. near the Red Roof Inn are currently on the scene of an active violent incident involving a firearm. Please avoid the area. Expect a heavy police presence. Updates will be added to this post”.

Their latest update reported: “Charlottesville Police Department negotiators are currently negotiating with an armed individual who has fired several shots in the area. Please continue to avoid the area”.

Update: Charlottesville Police Department negotiators are currently negotiating with an armed individual who has fired several shots in the area. Please continue to avoid the area. https://t.co/AgYXfhsCUV — Charlottesville Police Department (@cvillepolice) February 28, 2023

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.