By Chris King • 28 February 2023 • 2:39

Shelter-in-place ordered south of Colorado Springs for barricaded armed suspect

A barricaded armed suspect has caused a shelter-in-place alert to be ordered south of Colorado Springs, with SWAT teams responding.

SWAT teams have responded this afternoon, Monday, February 27, to an incident involving an armed suspect who has barricaded himself inside a property south of Colorado Springs. Specifically, the scene is developing in the Security-Widefield neighbourhood.

“The suspect is still barricaded in the home. This area remains as a shelter-in-place. Our Tactical Support Group is working the scene to ensure the safety of all involved as well as those in the surrounding area”, said the latest update from El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on its Twitter account.

The suspect is still barricaded in the home. This area remains as a shelter in place. Our Tactical Support Group is working the scene to ensure the safety of all involved as well as those in the surrounding area. https://t.co/vvzQCJ4izP — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 28, 2023

There is law enforcement activity in the area of Easy St / Kiva Rd. There is an armed barricaded suspect in the 60 block of Easy Street. Please secure your home and stay away from the doors and windows. pic.twitter.com/YE5RmKQs8J — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 27, 2023

According to Lt. Deborah Mynatt with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, two local schools have been locked down as per protocol and residents have been issued with a shelter-in-place order, as reported by rawnews1st.net.

Law enforcement agencies received a 911 call at around 2:20pm informing them of a situation inside a home located on the 60 block of Easy Street in the aforementioned area. The adjacent Goret and Willis drives have also been secured. Residents reported that shots had been fired although there has been no mention of any injuries at this point.

Mynatt added that as the first 911 call was received, the Watson Junior High School was in the process of letting out its pupils for the day. As of 4:40pm, Venetucci Elementary School was on a secure hold confirmed Mynatt. She added that a separate 991 call informing the force of shots fired came in as its officers were responding to the original call.