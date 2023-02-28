Shelter-in-place ordered south of Colorado Springs for barricaded armed suspect

US Department of Energy study indicates that Covid probably originated in a Chinese laboratory Close
By Chris King • 28 February 2023 • 2:39

A barricaded armed suspect has caused a shelter-in-place alert to be ordered south of Colorado Springs, with SWAT teams responding.

 

SWAT teams have responded this afternoon, Monday, February 27, to an incident involving an armed suspect who has barricaded himself inside a property south of Colorado Springs. Specifically, the scene is developing in the Security-Widefield neighbourhood.

“The suspect is still barricaded in the home. This area remains as a shelter-in-place. Our Tactical Support Group is working the scene to ensure the safety of all involved as well as those in the surrounding area”, said the latest update from El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on its Twitter account.

According to Lt. Deborah Mynatt with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, two local schools have been locked down as per protocol and residents have been issued with a shelter-in-place order, as reported by rawnews1st.net.

Law enforcement agencies received a 911 call at around 2:20pm informing them of a situation inside a home located on the 60 block of Easy Street in the aforementioned area. The adjacent Goret and Willis drives have also been secured. Residents reported that shots had been fired although there has been no mention of any injuries at this point.

Mynatt added that as the first 911 call was received, the Watson Junior High School was in the process of letting out its pupils for the day. As of 4:40pm, Venetucci Elementary School was on a secure hold confirmed Mynatt. She added that a separate 991 call informing the force of shots fired came in as its officers were responding to the original call.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

