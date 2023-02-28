Custom software: How can it impact your business and what are the advantages

By EWN • 28 February 2023 • 12:39

The concept of Software as a Service (SaaS) has become more and more notorious in recent years, for it increases the standardisation of the activity of those who turn to it. On the other hand, the custom software market continues to grow and by 2028 is estimated to reach a total value of almost 86 billion dollars.

Technological advances are constantly generating new business models and workflows, as well as different niches with their own consumer groups. Under capitalism, brands are constantly trying to stand out from the competition, therefore a customised software solution is preferable for it comes to support different brand differentiation efforts instead of standardising their activity.

What are the main advantages of a custom software?

Reliability and scalability

A specialised software is built based on the specific needs of a company, so it will easily integrate into its existing systems and will expand as the organisation develops. Moreover, the flexibility and scalability of customized solutions allow businesses to integrate in an original manner the latest trends in the market.

Increased security

One of the most important reasons for a company to turn to custom software is increased security. Customer data is a sensitive subject that needs to be treated with a great deal of attention. In industries such as banking, medicine or the legal field, a security breach can cause major damage to a company. Therefore, implementing custom software solutions allows technological development to take place at high security standards, reducing vulnerabilities.

Who turns to custom software solutions?

The companies that rely on custom software solutions are those with complex business models, whose needs cannot be met by ready-made solutions. A custom software is also appealing to companies that want to have competitive advantage, who want to differentiate themselves from other players in the market and, at the same time, to not be cloned by others.

Whether they want to digitise their business, production or creation processes, companies that turn to a customised software can rely on a product that is highly scalable, has increased security and is built on their own differentiators. And in a competitive industry, these features will make the difference between a regular business and a leader in the market.

