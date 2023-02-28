Dazzling northern lights visible over the UK quite a way south

By Sarah Newton-John • 28 February 2023 • 9:27

28 February 2023, Britain: The Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, were visible over Britain as far south as Berkshire and Wiltshire on Sunday and Monday nights.

The mesmerizing display is due to solar storms on the surface of the sun giving out clouds of particles that are electrically charged and which can travel millions of miles to collide with Earth, according to the Royal Museums Greenwich. This is known as a coronal mass ejection (CME).

To see the lights best, find a dark place away from artificial lights and hopefully in a cloud-free sky. Midnight and early hours of this morning were the best times for British star gazers. Members of the public in North Uist in Scotland, North Wales, Cambridgeshire and Shropshire took photos and shared them with the media.

On Sunday, Alasdair O’Dell, 40, from Dunbeg near Oban, Scotland, managed to capture the lights in Connel, just down the road from where he lives.

‘I’ll always try and see the Northern Lights if possible. It’s a really exciting natural phenomenon,’ Mr O’Dell told the PA news agency.

‘We are lucky enough to see them sometimes in Scotland—when it’s not raining—but Sunday night was the most spectacular show I’ve seen since I’ve been here.”

In the Southern Hemisphere they are called aurora australis or Southern Lights.

The Southern Lights appear all year round, although most commonly seen during the southern winter (May to August) and during the spring equinox in September. The best chance of witnessing this phenomenon is to be as far south in Australia as possible – which means Tasmania.

