Earth to set Moon time soon

By Sarah Newton-John • 28 February 2023 • 13:00

Moon time coming soon/Shutterstock Images

28 February 2023, Netherlands: As there are dozens of missions to the moon planned, scientists can see the need to set a special time zone for the moon to coordinate activities of different space organisations.

The European Space Agency (ESA) has said missions to build bases and other habitats are planned in the next decade. Lunar time-keeping has been a topic of discussion since November 2022 from the ESA’s ESTEC technology centre in the Netherlands.

ESA navigation system engineer Pietro Giordano said: “A joint international effort is now being launched towards achieving a definition of a common lunar reference time.”

Many questions arise, should a single organisation be responsible for setting and maintaining lunar time? Should it be set on an independent basis or be kept synchronised with Earth?

The fact is that clocks run faster on the moon as clocks tick slower in stronger gravitational fields, therefore gaining around 56 microseconds or millionths of a second per day.

Bernhard Hufenbach, a member of the Moonlight Management Team from ESA’s Directorate of Human and Robotic Exploration, said: “Of course, the agreed time system will also have to be practical for astronauts.

“This will be quite a challenge on a planetary surface where in the equatorial region each day is 29.5 days long, including freezing fortnight-long lunar nights, with the whole of Earth just a small blue circle in the dark sky.

“But having established a working time system for the moon, we can go on to do the same for other planetary destinations.”

