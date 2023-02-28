eToro Investors want pre-sale Gem Collateral Network (COLT) as price surges

By EWN • 28 February 2023 • 9:30

Traders in the US who are seeking a simple and inexpensive platform may want to check out eToro. There are hundreds of commission-free stocks and ETFs available through this broker, as well as dozens of cryptocurrencies.

In addition, signing up for an account takes only a few minutes, and customers in the United States can make fee-free deposits using a variety of popular payment methods.

Another notable trend in eToro is the recent focus of its investors on emerging cryptocurrencies with practical utilities, such as the Collateral Network (COLT) presale.

eToro Benefits

When looking to acquire cryptocurrencies in the United States, eToro is a great option. More than 70 crypto tokens are already available on the platform, and more are being introduced on a daily basis.

Bitcoin (BTC), Binance (BNB), Ripple (XRP), Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL), as well as famous meme cryptos like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), are all covered. Metaverse enthusiasts will be pleased to know that eToro backs virtual worlds such as Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND).

The minimum trade amount on eToro is only $10, which is good news for anyone looking to acquire Bitcoin (BTC) or another cryptocurrency that has a high purchase price.

A second eToro cryptocurrency wallet is also available for use on the platform. You can even download the wallet as an iOS or Android app.

This offers the buyer more freedom in managing their cryptocurrency holdings, such as by transferring tokens between different wallets. You can easily trade one token for another within the eToro Money app.

What is Collateral Network (COLT)?

Collateral Network (COLT) was designed by its creators to serve as a bridge between the digital and real worlds through the use of a blockchain architecture built on Ethereum (ETH).

Collateral Network (COLT) is an Ethereum-based P2P lending platform that operates without a central authority. Financial industry professionals have termed it “the challenger lender.”

Collateral Network (COLT) gives blockchain-based access to loans secured by tangible collateral. Members act as their own banks providing loans to one another on the network at a specified interest rate.

The unique selling proposition of this venture is that it is the first to issue NFTs secured by physical assets, fractionalize those NFTs and make them cheaply available to lenders.

Both lenders and borrowers may benefit from the services offered by Collateral Network (COLT). Quick loan approval means borrowers may get their hands on their cash quickly, often in as little as a day.

Another advantage is that borrowers can get a loan discreetly. It’s possible to secure a loan against your assets using blockchain technology without leaving any sort of digital footprint on your credit record. From start to finish, the process is easy and low-cost through Collateral Network (COLT). Lenders also gain from receiving weekly payments.

As a consequence of the multiple advantages it provides to both lenders and borrowers in the cryptocurrency arena, the price of Collateral Network (COLT) is expected to increase by 35x in the next six months and the current price for tokens is $0.01.

Investors on eToro are now shifting their attention to the Collateral Network (COLT) presale as a better way to profit amid the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market and because of the many benefits that the platform provides to both borrowers and lenders.

Find out more about the Collateral Network presale here:

Website: https://www.collateralnetwork.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/collateralnwk

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Collateralnwk

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido