Former ‘I’m A Celebrity’ contestant and Liberal Democrat peer reveals the sudden death of his husband

By Chris King • 28 February 2023 • 0:21

Brian Paddick, the 64-year-old Liberal Democrat peer, revealed that his husband, Petter Belsvik, passed away suddenly at their home in Oslo, Norway.

Brian Paddick, the 64-year-old Liberal Democrat peer revealed today, Monday, February 27, that his husband Petter Belsvik had passed away suddenly. Posting on his Twitter profile, the former ‘I’m A Celebrity‘ contestant said that Petter died at their home in Oslo, Norway.

Sharing the tragic news with his 14,300 followers, Brian wrote: “My beautiful, loving husband, Petter Belsvik, has died suddenly at our home in Oslo. He was found peacefully alone, with no cause of death immediately apparent. It will take some time to establish what happened. We were devoted to each other & I am devastated”.

My beautiful, loving husband, Petter Belsvik, has died suddenly at our home in Oslo. He was found peacefully alone, with no cause of death immediately apparent. It will take some time to establish what happened. We were devoted to each other & I am devastated. — Brian Paddick 🇬🇧🇳🇴🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@brianpaddick) February 27, 2023

Brian and Petter were one of the first high-profile gay couples to get married. In 2009, they tied the knot in Norway, just one week after the new law was passed.

Brian was working at Scotland Yard as the Deputy Assistant Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police at the time of meeting his future husband.

He told the Daily Mail in 2009 about how he met Petter, an engineer from Oslo: “I was minding my own business on holiday in Ibiza when I met Petter. Inevitably, it was my last day and having spent just 24 hours together we parted with me believing I would never see him again”.

In what he described as a ‘divine intervention’, Petter was going to be in London to watch Madonna in concert at Wembley Arena. Brian suggested he could stay at his home to save on hotel costs. As he said, it was a ‘gamble’ that paid off in the end.

Social media was buzzing with tributes to Brian over his sad loss. “Oh my goodness Brian, I’m so so sorry… Sending you and the family my love xx”, tweeted Charlene White, another ‘I’m A Celebrity contestant and ITV ‘Loose Woman’.

“My dear Brian, this is truly tragic news. All my thoughts are with you. Stay strong”, wrote Kay Burley from Sky News. Labour MP Jess Phillips simply tweeted: “Sending love”.