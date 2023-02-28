Hollywood actor Tom Sizemore’s family face heartbreaking ‘end of life’ decision

By Chris King • 28 February 2023 • 3:38

Image of Tom Sizemore at the premier of Expendables 3. Credit: Feature Flash Photography / Shutterstock.com

Tom Sizemore’s family faces the possibility of making the heartbreaking decision to end his life as he shows no signs of recovering from a brain aneurysm.

Hollywood actor Tom Sizemore’s family is facing the possibility of having to make the heartbreaking decision to end his life. According to Charles Lago, the ‘Saving Private Ryan’ star’s manager, his prognosis is not looking good.

Lago informed the celebrity news outlet TMZ that Sizemore’s condition has not improved since suffering a brain aneurysm at his home on February 18. The actor remains in critical care, in a coma and in the ICU he detailed.

His family was advised on Monday 27 to consider looking at an end-of-life plan he added. They are said to be thinking the situation through and could release a statement with their decision in the coming days.

Charles Lago explained to TMZ that a stroke was the cause of Sizemore’s aneurysm. It caused the 61-year-old star to collapse, with paramedics being deployed to his home at around 2am after he was found on the floor. He was subsequently transferred to a medical facility where he has remained since.

“We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank the hundreds of messages of prayers and support that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them”, Lago told TMZ.

As an actor, Tom Sizemore has built up a very impressive string of appearances in some of the greatest films of all time. His first big break came in Oliver Stone’s epic 1989 war movie, ‘Born On The Fourth Of July’, Among others, he followed that with the part of Detective Cody Nicholson in ‘True Romance’ (1993), in 1995 as Michael Cheritto in ‘Heat’, and as Lieutenant Vincent D’Agosta in 1997’s ‘The Relic’.

His biggest role is surely that of Technical Sergeant Mike Horvath in the 1998 Oscar-winning war movie ‘Saving Private Ryan’. In 2001 he was in ‘Pearl Harbour’, and ‘Black Hawk Down’ in 2001. The list is endless, proving what an acclaimed and popular actor Sizemore has been.

