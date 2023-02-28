By Imran Khan • 28 February 2023 • 16:13

Investigators find two missing women after their Jeep was stuck in snow for five days Photo by Topsham Police Department

Officials have said that two missing women have been found after they were stranded in the snow inside their Jeep for five days

Police in the U.S. state of Maine said that two women have been found alive after they have been reported missing.

The two-woman named Kimberly Pushard, 51, and Angela Bussell, 50 were found inside their Jeep, after they had been stuck in the snow for five days.

As per the Mirror, both women were found in an area near Nicatous Lake in Hancock County, Maine.

Officials said that Pushard and Bussel have intellectual disabilities and had been missing since Tuesday, February 21.

Reports suggest that they had accidentally started driving to Massachusetts when instead they had to go to the Maine Mall, where they intended to go for bowling.

Local police said that the missing person’s report has been filed by Pushard´s sister, as they tried to locate her through her mobile phone.

The women were later found more than 300 miles (1000 kilometres) away.

Game Warden Brad Richard who found both women said he discovered them by chance.

He stated that their car had run out of fuel on Saturday morning, and they had no heating during freezing cold temperatures in the area.

Both were then taken to the hospital and Bussell was treated for frostbite.

The local Topsham Police Department while announcing that they had found the women also posted their photos on Facebook.

