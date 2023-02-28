By Chris King • 28 February 2023 • 1:24

Israeli-American citizen confirmed shot dead in Palestinian village in the West Bank

Palestinian gunmen are believed to have been responsible for the death of an Israeli-American citizen in the Israeli-occupied West Bank territory.

An Israeli-American motorist was confirmed to have been killed this Monday, February 27, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank region. He is believed to have been hit by shots fired by suspected Palestinian gunmen. Violence flared in a Palestinian village which resulted in Jewish settlers going on a rampage, according to Reuters.

“Sadly, I can confirm that a U.S. citizen was killed in one of the terror attacks in the West Bank tonight. I pray for his family”, tweeted Tom Nides, the US Ambassador to Israel.

Sadly, I can confirm that a U.S. citizen was killed in one of the terror attacks in the West Bank tonight. I pray for his family. — Ambassador Tom Nides (@USAmbIsrael) February 27, 2023

The motorist’s death was also confirmed by the US State Department although they stopped short of identifying the deceased man.

Palestinians are said to have been involved in several drive-by shooting incidents on a motorway near the city of Jericho according to Israeli officials. At the time of reporting, none of the Palestinian groups have claimed responsibility for the incident.

Following an incident on Sunday 26 when two brothers from a Jewish settlement were shot dead, Israel stepped up its presence in the West Bank garrisons. As a result of the shooting, settlers rampaged. They torched homes and burned dozens of vehicles, leaving one Palestinian dead and many more injured.

Since Benjamin Netanyahu reclaimed the position of prime Minister in Israel, foreign mediators have been busy trying to lower the tensions in the West Bank. It is only a few weeks until the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish Passover arrive.

Washington has been pushing for a lasting compromise in the area but Netanyahu and his cabinet – which includes hard-line settlers – have demanded that tough action is taken against the Palestinian attacks. This has subsequently left the Prime Minister in a very precarious diplomatic position.

Statements by Netanyahu urging settlers to call a halt to their violence were welcomed by Ned Price, the US State Department spokesperson. He condemned the ongoing attacks by both sides, describing the rampages by settlers as ‘vigilante violence’ during his regular press briefing on Monday.

