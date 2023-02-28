John Lewis parts company with Executive Director in less than three years

By Sarah Newton-John • 28 February 2023 • 7:41

28 February 2023, London: The department store chain John Lewis Partnership has moved to appoint an interim Executive Director after Pippa Wicks’ short term in the role.

The pandemic occurring before and during Wicks’ term saw her remove the famous “never knowingly undersold” marketing slogan and end business with the agency responsible for the John Lewis renowned Christmas campaigns, run since 2009.

Wicks has been responsible for trading, merchandising, marketing and developing products and services since August 2020. She sat on the board of the group coming from the Co-op as part of a management restructure by the chair, Dame Sharon White.

“I am very grateful for Pippa’s contribution to John Lewis,” said White, “She has been instrumental in reinvigorating the brand, launching our successful ANYDAY entry range, refreshing the John Lewis own brand range and repositioning John Lewis ‘for all life’s moments’.”

Pippa Wicks said as she departed, “I am proud of the considerable transformational progress the highly talented John Lewis team has made over the past few years, especially given the difficulties caused by the pandemic.”

The John Lewis Partnership beginning in 1864, is the UK’s largest employee-owned business and parent company of John Lewis and Waitrose, both owned in Trust by 80,000 Partners. There are 34 John Lewis shops and 332 Waitrose shops in the UK.

Wicks is succeeded by the John Lewis retail director, Naomi Simcock, in a caretaker role.

The John Lewis Partnership website states the purpose of the business is to create Happier People, Happier Business, a Happier World.

