Levi Davis case under Spanish criminal investigation since October disappearance

By Sarah Newton-John • 28 February 2023 • 12:20

Levi Davis with Mum Julie/BBC

28 February 2023, Barcelona: Former Bath and England rugby player turned musician, Levi Davis last made contact with friends and family at the end of October last year after arriving in Barcelona. He remains a missing person but now Spanish detectives are investigating a possible crime.

Spanish law prevents officers making statements on open cases, but Catalan police did say the case contained “disturbing” issues that had “no logical explanation.”

Mr Davis, 24, was due to release a second single after releasing his first song on September 2022. He made an appearance on Celebrity X-Factor in 2019 as a rugby player and then signed a record deal.

The last sighting of Mr Davis was shortly after he arrived in Barcelona by boat from a friend’s place in Ibiza, when CCTV showed him leaving the Old Irish Pub in the city’s centre.

In a short message to a friend in the early hours of October 31 he said Barcelona is “absolutely beautiful”.

“It’s amazing. I’m literally just getting all my inspo. I love it. It’s so good.”

A number of stories have circulated on the mystery surrounding Levi Davis, and his mother Julie say she is “disgusted” by some of the online rumours.

“It’s very hard to know or distinguish what’s true from what isn’t,” she says.

For Julie, while Levi is still missing she watches videos from his social media, and hopes for good news soon.

“Even though Levi is not here, I’m forever watching TikTok videos and stuff, and it just makes me feel like ‘oh, he’s still here’.

“It just gives me comfort.”