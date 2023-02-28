By Imran Khan • 28 February 2023 • 14:32

Man arrested for trying to board flight with ‘an armory's worth of weapons’ Photo by Topseller Shutterstock.com

Officials have arrested a man who was trying to board a flight with multiple firearms in his luggage

A man in the U.S. has been arrested after he was trying to board a flight with several weapons and loaded magazines in his luggage.

According to an official statement by the U.S. Justice Department, the man is a resident of New Jersy and was carrying an “armory’s worth of weapons in his luggage”.

A press release issued by the department of justice said, “Seretse Clouden, 42, of Wilmington, New Jersey, was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport.

“Clouden entered Newark Liberty International Airport for a scheduled flight to Fort Lauderdale”.

“During routine screening of checked luggage that was destined for Fort Lauderdale, Transportation Security Administration agents discovered two .40 caliber Glock magazines, each containing 15 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition and a ballistic vest carrier that displayed the words Deputy Marshal.”

The statement added, “Further investigation revealed that the checked luggage belonged to Clouden, which resulted in additional screening of Clouden’s other luggage, which contained an ASP expandable baton, a spring loaded knife, a taser, a .40 caliber Glock 22 handgun, a .308 caliber DPMS Panther Arms rifle, and one 5.56 caliber AR-15 rifle, which meets the definition of a machine gun”.

“That luggage also contained United States Marshal credentials, bearing Clouden’s name and photograph, and a United States Marshal badge.”

“An inquiry with the United States Marshals Service confirmed that Clouden is not, and was not, employed with the United States Marshal Service.”

The department of justice also said that Clouden has been charged with “unlawful possession of firearms by a felon” and “fraudulent possession of an ID document”.

Both charges could eventually result in Clouden getting a maximum prison sentence of 25 years.

