Mexican president who says “Everything is mystical” posts photo of “Aluxe” on Twitter

By Sarah Newton-John • 28 February 2023 • 10:22

Aluxe in the Yucatan Peninsula?/Twitter

28 February 2023, Mexico: President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador posted a photo of a mythological Mayan woodland spirit, like an elf, on Twitter and added “Everything is mystical.” The president “has long expressed reverence for indigenous cultures and beliefs,” according to Associated Press.

The photo shows a tree at night with what looks like a pair of bright eyes and the shape of a head. The photo comes from the Yucatan peninsula where workers and engineers are building a tourist train, a project close to López Obrador.

News outlets are comparing the photo to others and there will be mystery surrounding its origins.

The creature the president believes is pictured he calls an “Aluxe,” a small impish being that likes to play tricks on people and lives in the forest and fields; they like hiding things according to myth and some people leave them offerings to appease them.

This was the area in Mexico where the ancient Mayan civilization thrived between 300 AD and 900 AD. The Spanish took the region in the mid-16th century.

