By Imran Khan • 28 February 2023 • 14:00

UPDATE: Victims of air ambulance flight crash identified as more details emerge. Photo by Viper-zero Shutterstock

UPDATE February 28 (2.00 pm) – Names of the victims revealed as investigations continue after an air ambulance crashed killing five including a patient

Officials in the U.S. have revealed the identity of the five people who died during the crash of an air ambulance in Nevada, during a recent statement.

According to the Washoe County regional medical examiner’s office cited by CBS News, the victims included the 46-year-old pilot Scott Walton, who was accompanied by two medical crew Edward Pricola, 32, and Ryan Watson, 27.

They were transporting a 69-year-old patient Terri Rand who was accompanied by his 66-year-old spouse Terri Rand.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has said that the investigations are underway in the case and will take from two to three weeks.

A spokesperson from the NTSB said, “The single-engine Pilatus PC12 apparently broke apart before hitting the ground about 40 miles (64 kilometres) southeast of Reno”.

NTSB said the plane they were travelling in was flying from Reno to Salt Lake City.

Officials have also stated that it is not yet clear if bad weather played a role in the crash, adding that all the five victims onboard died from ‘multiple blunt-force injuries’.

_________________________________________________________________________________

ORIGINAL February 26 (12.16 pm) – A patient being transferred in an air ambulance died after the plane crashed killing everyone onboard

A patient in the U.S. along with four others died after an air ambulance crashed in Nevada.

According to the local police cited in the Mirror, five people have died which includes the patient, a nurse, a paramedic, a family member of the patient, and the pilot.

The plane was being run by Care flight, which provides ambulance service.

“We are heartbroken to report that we have now received confirmation from Central Lyon County Fire Department that none of the five people on board survived”, said a statement by Care Flight.

The company confirmed in a statement that no one had survived the crash.

It added, “The five people on board were a pilot, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, a patient, and a patient’s family member. We are in the process of notifying their family members.”

The Regional Emergency Medical Services Authorities also issued a statement after the crash and said, “Care Flight, a service of REMSA Health, headquartered in Reno, Nevada, and Guardian Flight, headquartered in Utah, can confirm that a PC 12 fixed-wing aircraft, tail number N273SM, went off radar Friday, Feb. 24, at approximately 9:45 p.m., near Stagecoach, Nevada”.

Authorities have said that the cause of the crash is under investigation.

___________________________________________________________

