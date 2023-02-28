By Imran Khan • 28 February 2023 • 17:13

Police in Spain busts secret laboratories manufacturing cocaine and speed Photo by Guardia Civil Spain

Guardia Civil in Spain says two secret laboratories were busted in La Rioja and Madrid where several types of drugs were being manufactured

Two secret laboratories have been busted by the police in Spain that were involved in the large-scale manufacturing of illegal drugs such as cocaine and speed

According to a statement by the Guardia Civil on Tuesday, February 28, the laboratories located in La Rioja and Madrid were busted and more than 104 kilos of speed, 2,456 grams of ketamine and 1,328 grams of cocaine was seized.

The police said that the narcotic substances, once adulterated, could have been converted into approximately 448,687 doses, valued on the illicit market at €4,973,413.

Authorities have also said that four people have been arrested in the case and three among them are Columbian nationals while one is from Spain.

The Guardia Civil said, “During the proceedings, two laboratories dedicated to the intensive production of amphetamine sulfate and the extraction of the coca alkaloid to obtain cocaine were dismantled”.

“They were operating at full capacity and it is estimated that they had a production capacity of about 150 kilograms of speed per day.”.

“Both laboratories had all the necessary instruments to carry out the processing of the precursor substances, obtaining the speed and extracting the cocaine”.

During the operations a total of seven searches were carried out in the towns of Autol, Agoncillo, Arrubal and Lardero -La Rioja- and Leganés -Madrid.

Police said that “290 liters of precursors, 15 kilos of cutting substances, 7,000 euros in cash, 21,000 euros in cryptocurrencies and prohibited weapons”, were also seized.

Officials also said, “The investigation began in August 2022, after discovering the criminal group that operated in La Rioja and Madrid and was dedicated to the production and distribution of notorious amounts of narcotic substances.”.

“Its members were being investigated by the Civil Guard, the National Police and the Customs Surveillance Service of the Tax Agency, which led to the establishment of a joint operation at the Intelligence Center against Terrorism and Organized Crime –CITCO”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram