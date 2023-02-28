By Imran Khan • 28 February 2023 • 20:29

Professional cyclist fined for shooting minister's cat Photo by Obatala Photography Shutterstock.com

Officials have fined professional cyclist Antonio Tiberi after he shot a cat belonging to a minister in San Marino

Professional cyclist Antonio Tiberi has been fined and also suspended from his team after he shot and killed a minister´s cat in San Marino.

According to the BBC, the 21-year-old stated that “he was trying out an air rifle and pointed it at the cat’s head and fired”.

The cat belonged to Federico Pedini Amati, who is his neighbour and also the tourism and posts minister in San Marino.

Tiberi has been fined €4,000 by a court and his team Trek-Segafredo has suspended him for a period of 20 days.

Trek-Segafredo has also stated that they “strongly condemned the reprehensible act and would donate Tiberi’s suspended pay to an animal protection organisation”.

A statement by the team also said that they “expect him to take necessary steps to express his remorse and become a better person”.

After the charges Amati said that he “appreciated that the boy admitted the fact. Having said that, we don’t need to give these people residence”.

The junior time trial world champion from 2019, Tiberi had moved to San Marino recently.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram