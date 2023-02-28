By Imran Khan • 28 February 2023 • 15:21

Rescue group says 'UK Cat Killer still out there' as over 200 similar cases reported Photo by Esin Deniz Shutterstock.com

British animal rescue charity says UK Cat Killer still out there after several cases reported during five years since investigations were closed by Metropolitan police

A British charity group that helped the police during the investigation of the mysterious ‘UK Cat Killer’ has said that more similar cases of mutilation cats have emerged since the investigations were closed.

According to the Mirror, the charity South Norwood Animal Rescue and Liberty (SNARL) has announced that since the investigations had been stopped in 2018, at least 200 cases of mutilated cats have been found in the country.

The suspect formerly also called the Croydon Cat Killer reportedly decapitated the cats with their tails cut off. The head and tails would eventually be discovered at the same location where the cats would be left earlier.

Hundreds of cases were reported to the authorities from 2015 onwards.

The case was eventually closed by the Metropolitan Police in September 2018.

But as per Tony Jenkins, founder of SNARL “the cat killer is still out there”.

“There’s been at least 200 or 300 victims since the 2018 case closure”, he said.

Jenkens also said, “To be honest, I’ve lost count and I’ve stopped recording with victims appearing all over the country”.

He continued, “Even through Covid and lockdown, we were still getting cases.”

Describing the cases, Jenkens stated that his victims also included rabbits, foxes and swans. “The cuts would be very clean with little or no blood around the fur or the wound”, he said. “”But what’s synonymous with all of these is that when the head’s removed, it’s always right at the base of the neck – so the head and the neck was missing.”

“When we’ve had heads found or returned, it’s been cut at the top of the neck… so there’s no neck bone. It’s almost like they might be keeping the neck bone as a souvenir.

“In every case, it’s always no neck bone attached. Every victim including – rabbits and foxes – always their neck bone is missing.”

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram