Russia ‘neutralises’ two Ukrainian drones overnight

28 February 2023, Moscow:

28 February 2023, Moscow: The Russian defence ministry today accused the Ukrainian army of attempting a drone attack on civilian infrastructure on the northeastern Black Sea coast.

“The Kyiv regime tried to attack civilian infrastructure sites in the Krasnodar region and the Republic of Adygea with drones,” the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

“The Russian Armed Forces’ radio-electronic warfare units neutralised the drones”, they said. The drones lost their direction—one landed in a field and the other deviated from its course and did not do any civilian damage, the Russian command reported.

In related news, a fire on oil base near a military barracks in the Krasnodar region at two this morning was thought to be caused by two Ukrainian drones.

Ukraine’s military said it shot down 11 out of 14 Iranian-made Shahed drones last Sunday and early Monday, including nine that were aimed at Kyiv. The three drones that were not targeted hit the central city of Khmelnytskyi, with explosions there killing two rescue workers and injuring three other people, according to the local government.

According to allied and Ukrainian intelligence officials, Russia’s reserves of cruise missiles are running low—one of the reasons why Moscow is now relying on far cheaper Iranian drones.

