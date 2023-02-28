Sexituk: The new unique way to see Almuñécar and La Herradura on three wheels

By Betty Henderson • 28 February 2023 • 11:37

Almuñécar Councillor for Tourism, Daniel Barbero poses with the town’s latest tourist experience, a TukTuk tour. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Almuñécar (via email)

A BRAND-NEW touring experience is set to take Almuñécar’s tourism industry by storm. Sexi Tuk-Tuk is set to offer tourists a chance to experience the beauty of Almuñécar and La Herradura in a unique, fun and flexible way.

The new touring experience was launched on Friday, February 24 before rides get underway later this week. The tours plan to take tourists through the hidden gems of these beautiful towns. Sexi Tuk-Tuk is a brainchild of Bernardo Vallejo, the owner of the Berbikes shop in Almuñécar who wants to offer a new and exciting alternative for tourists and residents who want to explore the rich cultural and tourist spots in the area.

Sexi Tuk-Tuk offers two routes, each lasting approximately two hours. The first route takes visitors through the Barrio de San Miguel, touring attractions including the Cueva de Siete Palacios and Roman Aqueduct, as well as magnificent views of Vega de Río Verde from the Arcos. The second route starts from Almuñécar and takes you through San Cristóbal and down to the Castle of La Herradura, before panoramic views of the ocean.