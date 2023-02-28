Spanish inflation rises again but remains below the eurozone average

By Sarah Newton-John • 28 February 2023 • 11:45

Spain's small rise in inflation this month/Shutterstock Images

28 February 2023, Madrid: Higher electricity and food prices are behind the Spanish rise in inflation for the second month in a row, according to official data.

Spain, the eurozone’s fourth-largest economy, saw core inflation (the level that excludes volatile food and energy categories) stand at 7.7 per cent this month, up from 7.7 per cent last month, according to the national statistics office, INE.

Economic fall out from the Russian war and the pandemic have affected global and especially European economies. The Spanish socialist government of Pedro Sánchez has implemented measures to assist with the cost of living, such as discounted transport, petrol subsidies and no VAT on bread and milk. This has amounted to €50 billion since the beginning of 2022.

However, currently Spain remains under the eurozone average of inflation, which is 8.6 per cent according to Trading Economics.

Spain has dropped its inflation rate since its recent peak at 10.8 per cent last July. The pre-pandemic rate in Spain was 1.68 per cent.

On average, the cost of living in Spain is 114 per cent cheaper than the UK due to rent, utilities and day care, according to Housing Anywhere.

