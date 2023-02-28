Storm Juliette brings Balearic blizzards to Spanish holiday island Mallorca

By Sarah Newton-John • 28 February 2023 • 13:20

Snow storm/Shutterstock Images

28 February 2023, Mallorca: Twenty inches of snow and 25-foot waves hit Mallorca today, cutting power in dozens of towns. A red alert warning is in place for two days now as a further 15 inches of snow is expected to fall in the next 24 hours.

Workers are removing fallen branches and trees after heavy snow in the Serra de Tramuntana mountains.

Towns with power cuts include Valldemossa, Alaró, Vilafranca and Port d’Alcúdia.

Since this morning, the highest accumulated precipitation – 128.4mm – has been recorded in Pollença, a town in northern Mallorca.

Snow has also covered parts of Ibiza and it has an active yellow warning for 13ft waves today.

Storm Juliette also reached mainland Spain on Monday leaving some regions covered in snow. In Croatia, Serbia and Bosnia drivers were stuck in their cars amid a snowstorm that halted traffic.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.